NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)
2. Chicago Bears (8-7)
3. Minnesota Vikings (6-9)
4. Detroit Lions (5-10)
NFC playoff picture
1. Green Back Packers (12-3)
2. New Orleans Saints (11-4)
3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)
4. Washington Football Team (6-9)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)
6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
7. Chicago Bears (8-7)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)
2. Utah Jazz (2-1)
3. Portland Trail Blazers (2-1)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1)
5. Denver Nuggets (1-2)
*Standings up to date at press time, 12/29