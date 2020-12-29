Hockey stock

NFL

NFC North Division

1. Green Bay Packers (12-3)

2. Chicago Bears (8-7)

3. Minnesota Vikings (6-9)

4. Detroit Lions (5-10)

NFC playoff picture

1. Green Back Packers (12-3)

2. New Orleans Saints (11-4)

3. Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

4. Washington Football Team (6-9)

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5)

6. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

7. Chicago Bears (8-7)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1)

2. Utah Jazz (2-1)

3. Portland Trail Blazers (2-1)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1)

5. Denver Nuggets (1-2)

*Standings up to date at press time, 12/29

Tags