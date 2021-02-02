NFL playoffs (Super Bowl LV)
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NHL
Honda West Division
1. St. Louis Blues (6-2-1)
2. Colorado Avalanche (6-3-1)
3. Minnesota Wild (6-4-0)
4. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-1)
5. Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2)
6. Anaheim Ducks (3-5-2)
7. Arizona Coyotes (3-4-1)
8. San Jose Sharks (3-5-0)
NBA
Northwest Division
1. Utah Jazz (15-5)
2. Denver Nuggets (12-8)
3. Portland Trail Blazers (10-9)
4. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11)
5. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-15)
*Standings are up to date at press time, 02/02