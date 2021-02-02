Hockey stock

NFL playoffs (Super Bowl LV)

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NHL

Honda West Division

1. St. Louis Blues (6-2-1)

2. Colorado Avalanche (6-3-1)

3. Minnesota Wild (6-4-0)

4. Vegas Golden Knights (5-1-1)

5. Los Angeles Kings (3-3-2)

6. Anaheim Ducks (3-5-2)

7. Arizona Coyotes (3-4-1)

8. San Jose Sharks (3-5-0)

NBA

Northwest Division

1. Utah Jazz (15-5)

2. Denver Nuggets (12-8)

3. Portland Trail Blazers (10-9)

4. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-11)

5. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-15)

*Standings are up to date at press time, 02/02

Tags