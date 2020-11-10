MLS playoffs (round one)
Eastern Conference (play-in)
(7) Nashville FC vs. (10) Inter Miami CF
(8) New England Revolution vs. (9) Montreal Impact
Eastern Conference
(1) Philadelphia Union vs. lower seeded play-in winner
(2) Toronto FC vs. higher seeded play-in winner
(3) Columbus Crew SC vs. (6) New York Red Bulls
(4) Orlando City SC vs. (5) New York City FC
Western Conference
(1) Sporting Kansas City vs. (8) San Jose Earthquakes
(2) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (7) Los Angeles Football Club
(3) Portland Timbers vs. (6) FC Dallas
(4) Minnesota United FC vs. (5) Colorado Rapids
NFL
NFC North Division
1. Green Bay Packers (6-2)
2. Chicago Bears (5-4)
3. Minnesota Vikings (3-5)
4. Detroit Lions (3-5)
*Standings up to date at press time, 11/10