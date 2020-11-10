Hockey stock

MLS playoffs (round one)

Eastern Conference (play-in)

(7) Nashville FC vs. (10) Inter Miami CF

(8) New England Revolution vs. (9) Montreal Impact

Eastern Conference 

(1) Philadelphia Union vs. lower seeded play-in winner

(2) Toronto FC vs. higher seeded play-in winner 

(3) Columbus Crew SC vs. (6) New York Red Bulls

(4) Orlando City SC vs. (5) New York City FC

Western Conference 

(1) Sporting Kansas City vs. (8) San Jose Earthquakes 

(2) Seattle Sounders FC vs. (7) Los Angeles Football Club

(3) Portland Timbers vs. (6) FC Dallas

(4) Minnesota United FC vs. (5) Colorado Rapids

NFL

NFC North Division 

1. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

2. Chicago Bears (5-4)

3. Minnesota Vikings (3-5) 

4. Detroit Lions (3-5)

*Standings up to date at press time, 11/10

