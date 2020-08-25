NHL playoffs (second round)
Eastern Conference
(1) Philadelphia Flyers vs. (6) New York Islanders, New York leads 1-0
(2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (4) Boston Bruins, Boston leads 1-0
Western Conference
(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (5) Vancouver Canucks, Vegas leads 1-0
(2) Colorado Avalanche vs. (3) Dallas Stars, Dallas leads 2-0
NBA playoffs (first round)
Eastern Conference
(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (8) Orlando Magic, Milwaukee leads 3-1
(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (7) Brooklyn Nets, Toronto wins 4-0
(3) Boston Celtics vs. (6) Philadelphia 76ers, Boston wins 4-0
(4) Indiana Pacers vs. (5) Miami Heat, Miami wins 4-0
Western Conference
(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (8) Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles leads 3-1
(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (7) Dallas Mavericks, Series tied 2-2
(3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Utah Jazz, Utah leads 3-1
(4) Houston Rockets vs. (5) Oklahoma City Thunder, Series tied 2-2
MLB
AL Central Division
1. Minnesota Twins (20-10)
2. Chicago White Sox (17-12)
3. Cleveland Indians (17-12)
4. Detroit Tigers (11-16)
5. Kansas City Royals (11-18)
*Standings up to date at press time, 08/25