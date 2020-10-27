Hockey stock

MLB playoffs (World Series) 

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles leads 3-2 

NFL

NFC North Division 

1. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

2. Chicago Bears (5-2)

3. Detroit Lions (2-3)

4. Minnesota Vikings (1-5) 

MLS

Western Conference 

1. Sporting Kansas City (10-6-3)

2. Seattle Sounders FC (9-4-5)

3. Portland Timbers (9-5-5)

4. Los Angeles Football Club (8-7-4)

5. Minnesota United FC (7-5-6) 

6. FC Dallas (6-5-7)

7. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (8-12-0)

8. San Jose Earthquakes (6-8-6)

9. Real Salt Lake (5-7-7)

10. Houston Dynamo (4-7-9)

11. Colorado Rapids (5-5-4)

12. LA Galaxy (5-10-3)

*Standings up to date at press time, 10/27

