NHL playoffs (conference championship)

Eastern Conference

(2) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (6) New York Islanders, Tampa Bay leads 1-0

Western Conference

(1) Vegas Golden Knights vs. (3) Dallas Stars, Series hasn’t started

NBA playoffs (second round)

Eastern Conference

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (5) Miami Heat, Miami leads 3-1

(2) Toronto Raptors vs. (3) Boston Celtics, Boston leads 3-2

Western Conference

(1) Los Angeles Lakers vs. (4) Houston Rockets, Series tied 1-1

(2) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (3) Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles leads 2-1

MLB

AL Central Division

1. Chicago White Sox (26-15)

2. Cleveland Indians (26-15)

3. Minnesota Twins (26-17)

4. Detroit Tigers (18-21)

5. Kansas City Royals (14-28)

MLS

Western Conference

1. Sporting Kansas City (5-3-2)

2. Seattle Sounders FC (4-2-3)

3. Minnesota United FC (4-3-2)

4. LA Galaxy (4-3-2)

5. Portland Timbers (4-3-2)

6. Houston Dynamo (3-2-4)

7. Los Angeles Football Club (3-3-3)

8. Real Salt Lake (2-2-5)

9. FC Dallas (2-1-4)

10. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-6-0)

11. Colorado Rapids (2-3-3)

12. San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-3)

*Standings up to date at press time, 09/08

