Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was named the 2019 recipient of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy in a ceremony held in Charlotte Monday.
The trophy is named for former International Falls resident, a Golden Gopher and Chicago Bears great, Bronko Nagurski.
"He is the only player I ever saw who could have played every position," college football hall of famer Knute Rockne said.
Created in 1993 and presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America, the Bronko Nagurski Trophy recognizes the best defensive player in college football.
The award was created to complement the Heisman Trophy, which at the time a defensive player had never won.
Past award recipients include Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen in 2018, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald in 2013 and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Terrell Suggs in 2002.
Among the finalists for the trophy in 2019 was University of Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., who recorded 43 tackles and three interceptions in the Golden Gophers' last five games of the regular season.