Former Bronco Olivia Wright was named Rookie of the Year by the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Monday for her work as part of the St. Scholastica women’s golf team.
Wright finished the fall season with eight top-10 appearances in the nine tournaments played, including five top-five finishes.
Wright also recorded a scoring average of 87.73, good enough for third in the conference and it also marks the best performance of a freshman in program history.
Wright also received First Team All-UMAC honors.