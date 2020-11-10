One of the great perks of being a photographer at an NFL game is being on the field, right in the action.
It’s exhilarating to be close enough to hear the collisions and always needing to be alert so as to not get run over when the play continues into the sidelines.
Nine weeks into the 2020 season I got my first chance to see what life was like at a game during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ironically, I was scheduled to attend a game two weeks earlier but had to cancel last minute when a family member tested positive for COVID.
My first clue that things were going to be a lot different was driving to the stadium. No traffic, no tailgaters and no sea of fans dressed in purple.I parked on the street less than a block away from the stadium for free.
Instead of setting up in the normal media work rooms on field level, they had a temporary work area set up in part of the large open concourse to allow for social distancing and lots of airflow. Another perk of the job is usually a great hot meal before the game and more food at halftime. This year that has been replaced with a cold sandwich and a bag of chips.
In a normal year there are dozens of still photographers such as myself on the field and, besides not being able to photograph behind the team benches, we had free reign of the sidelines and endzones to shoot from.
This is in addition to the dozens of video shooters and other personnel who have field access. All told there are typically over one hundred media members on the field during a regular game.
In 2020 there are just a handful of people allowed on the field, mostly team photographers and those that work for the NFL.
The rest of us shoot from the stands. A dozen or so get access to the first few rows of the stands and everyone else (myself included this game) are restricted to the main concourse area above the lower seating level, approximately 40 rows up.
On the plus side, it’s a lot easier to see the plays develop from this vantage point and there is never anyone blocking your shot from up there.
On the down side, the top-down angle generally doesn’t make for compelling images and shooting from so far away requires an even bigger lens or extra cropping of the images. The other challenge is that up at the concourse level it takes a long time to get from one end of the stadium to the other.
The game itself isn’t much different, but obviously there is no fan interaction. It’s very odd, even surreal, to watch a big play happen without any cheering or booing.
A big question I have been asked is whether the fan noise you hear on TV is also played in the stadium. It is indeed played in the stadium as well but, at least in this case, it’s just a 20-minute loop of pre-recorded fan noise that is played at a moderate volume level and isn’t tied to the action on the field.
Music and videos are played during commercial breaks and halftime so there is very little quiet time. When it does happen though it is eerie. Even from 40 rows up I could hear players and coaches talking.
One thing that is the same as always is the loud fireworks that are shot off after a Vikings' TD. In a quiet and empty stadium, it was shocking and deafening.
Another tradition that is still in place is an empty seat on the 50-yard line is reserved for the “Ones that have not yet returned home”, in honor of military POW and MIA’s. The seat is guarded throughout the game by a current military member. I found the symbolism to be equally touching in an empty stadium as it is when filled with 67,000 fans.
A final fun aspect of shooting NFL games is being able to run onto the field after the last seconds tick off the clock and get some great shots of the players from both teams mingling and congratulating one another.
This too is gone this year thanks to COVID. The players still do it but any shots we get of it are from a few hundred yards away.
As I drove home, I reflected on the day’s events and was grateful for the opportunity, even if it was far from normal.
Football is an important part of a lot of people’s lives and in challenging times like these I’m glad that the games are being played. They aren’t perfect but I feel the Vikings and the NFL are doing their best to give fans something to be happy about and something to look forward to each week.
That being said, here’s hoping that next season is nothing like this one.