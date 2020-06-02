Golfers looking to golf for a good cause will need to find other avenues this summer, as it was announced Friday that this year's Purple Pride event has been canceled.
Purple Pride Committee Chairman Gordy Dault said the decision was made not just because of lasting COVID-19 concerns, but also with the event's sponsors facing economic hardships due to the lockdown.
"We just felt that it would be better to postpone the event for a year and give the people and businesses time to recover from this whole ordeal," he said.
Dault also said he and the committee are also looking at alternatives to raise money for the Bronco sports and extra-curricular programs.
"We're waiting to see what the beginning of this school year looks like," he said. "If things start back relatively normal we'll look at having a grant cycle for the activities in the fall. We're also looking at holding a 50-50 drawing," he said.
Dault also stressed the committee will have funds to give to whatever programs get going in autumn.
"Even if we don't have a fundraiser, we have some funds available that we can use to help any activities that start up in the fall," he said.