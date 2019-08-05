Golfers from across Borderland with gather at The River Golf Course Thursday to take part in the Purple Pride Scramble.
The event is a tournament that allows golfers, including FHS alumni, to benefit the Bronco sports teams as well as extra-curricular activities including band and the FHS speech team.
The event is open to men, women, individuals and teams.
The event will also have a raffle and silent auction with prizes donated from local businesses.
Raising $10,000 in 2018, Purple Pride Committee Chairman Gordy Dault said the scramble has become the most popular event at the River.
"We have very loyal participation in the scramble," he said. "This year I believe we will hit 40 teams between the team sponsors and hole sponsors. Most of the sponsors and teams come back every year, so we have a very loyal following."
Last year's winner was the team from KGHS who was made up of Timm Ringhoffer, Duane Etienne, Will Heyer and Myles Mason.
The Purple Pride Scramble will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday.