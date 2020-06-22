Cyclists from around the Falls converged to take part in a Neon Night Ride the evening of June 18.
The event was hosted by Voyageurs Ebike Rentals and Tours.
Riders could either rent a bike from the company or bring their own, decorating their rides with all manner of lights. Riders were also encouraged to wear bright or neon-colored clothing.
Starting and ending at the Voyageurs National Park headquarters, the cyclists went through the city loop during the ride.
On their Facebook page, Voyageurs Ebike Rentals and Tours considered the event a success and will consider holding similar events in the future.