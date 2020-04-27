With Gov. Tim Walz issuing an executive order April 17 lightening restrictions on outdoor recreation, Borderland residents now have a chance to take advantage of the warmer weather.
Even though these restrictions have been lifted, residents should still wear masks and follow the standard six-foot social distancing guidelines.
Here are some things Falls residents can do with the lightened restrictions.
Fishing
Falls residents can now fish on Rainy River and Rainy Lake from public access points, as long as they continue to abide by social distancing rules while on the water and stay relatively close to home.
Smokey Bear Park
Smokey Bear Park will also reopen, meaning families can spend some time on the grass or shoot hoops at the nearby basketball court.
Disc golf
Residents can also take advantage of the 12-hole disc golf course on the Rainy River Community College campus.
Golf
With the lifted restrictions, The River Golf Course announced on their Facebook page they plan on opening on or before May 1.
They also announced some changes in accordance with restrictions still in place, including:
- The course's clubhouse will remain closed, which means amenities like food and beverage service and locker rentals will not be available.
- While golf carts can be rented, they are limited to one person, unless players are from the same household.
- Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
Golfers can visit The River's Facebook page for more information.