The River Golf Course opened for the season Friday, allowing cooped-up Borderland residents a chance to responsibly get outside and stretch their legs.
According to The River Facebook page, the course opens restrictions including:
- Season passes are not available for purchase. Daily green fees only.
- Food and beverage service is not available and outside alcohol is prohibited.
- The driving range is open, provided customers stay 6 feet apart.
- No more than four players on the practice green at any time, and those must stay 6 feet apart.
- Only one person to a cart at a time, unless the players are part of the same household. Personal carts may be used for a fee.