MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - After finishing third-to-last in the league last season in rushing yards, the Minnesota Vikings are determined to re-establish a viable ground game.
Dalvin Cook ought to be up for the task. The way their passing attack fared on Saturday against Arizona, well, he better be.
Cook had an 85-yard touchdown run, the highlight of an otherwise rough first half by the first-team offense in a 20-9 victory by the Vikings over the Cardinals.
"That was a bright spot, certainly, a very special run. Great to see him pull away from everybody,'' said Kirk Cousins, who went just 3 for 13 for 35 yards while taking two sacks in six drives.
Cook scored early and Mike Boone crossed the goal line late, as the Vikings totaled 190 yards on 29 carries. Third-string quarterback Kyle Sloter kept up his preseason success, completing six of seven passes for 102 yards and a touchdown to fullback Khari Blasingame.