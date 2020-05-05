A former Bronco will be taking his talents to the east coast.
Wyatt Ulrich announced April 7 on his Facebook page he made the decision to transfer to the University of Richmond to play on the Spider baseball team.
Ulrich spent his previous collegiate seasons as part of the Saint John's University Johnnies, where he racked up numerous honors, including being selected to the Preseason All-American Second Team.
Ulrich said while he is happy and excited to get the chance to play Division I baseball, he regrets not having the chance to play his senior year out of Saint John's.
"My excitement level is through the roof, but I would without any hesitation give it back if I could play my senior year at Saint John’s," he said. "I’ve made lifelong friends with that team and school. However Richmond gave this Indus kid a shot and I can’t thank them enough. I just want it to be fall already."