Josh Koenig and Carter Olson

Carter Olson (right) stands with Voyageur baseball head coach Josh Koenig after Olson signed his letter of intent Thursday.

 Contributed Photo

Aitkin High School senior Carter Olson signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Rainy River Community College Thursday.

Olson will start his tenure with the Voyageurs this fall.

