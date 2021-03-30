Voyageur men's basketball coach Bill Engel competed in the Longhorn 500 bicycle race March 20.
Taking place in Texas, the race consisted of a loop, starting in San Antonio and stretching to Austin and had to be completed in 48 hours.
Engel said he had never taken on something like the Longhorn 500 before, but was intrigued by the challenge.
"I've done a few triathlons, but I've never done an ultra endurance race like this," he said. "With COVID I had gotten more into bike riding since it puts a little less stress on your knees than running. I was just intrigued by it."
Engel chose to compete in the Longhorn 500 to promote wellness at Rainy River Community College and to raise money for the RRCC Foundation, which provides funding for academic scholarships, small campus grants and other activities.
"I wanted to bring awareness to health and wellness to our community and to the college and I also wanted to help out the foundation," he said.
When talking about the race itself, Engel said it all came down to how mentally prepared he was to take on such a challenge, along with having a great support crew.
"Everything came down to me being in the right state of mind," he said. "You also should have a great support vehicle with you. I had my girlfriend Kristen Sampson and my friend since high school Rod Lang with me to cheer me on. Just having those two was such an asset for me. They made sure I ate and drank when I needed to, and told me jokes at the breaks to keep my spirits high."
Engel completed the race in 47 hours and 17 minutes and said it felt incredible to cross that finish line.
"Initially we thought we could get the race done in 40 hours, but there were more hills and the roads weren't great," he said. "We ended up finishing with not a whole lot of time to spare, but we got it done and just felt elated. It was an experience of a lifetime."
Those interested in donating to the RRCC foundation can do so at www.rrccfoundation.org.