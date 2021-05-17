Esteban Ruelas

Alongside Voyageur head coach Josh Koenig, Esteban Ruelas signed his letter of intent for Dickinson State May 11.

 Contributed Photo

Rainy River Community College freshman and Voyageur pitcher Esteban Ruelas signed is letter of intent to play baseball for Dickinson State May 11.

The Dickinson State Blue Hawks compete in the NAIA.

Tags