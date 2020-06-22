Rainy River Community College announced the cancellation of the women's hockey program in a press release June 17.
The Voyageurs had their inaugural season in the 2005-06 school year, earning three national championships in the American Collegiate Hockey Association in 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2010-11, along with many top-five finishes in the tournament throughout the years.
In the press release, many reasons were cited for the program's discontinuation, including a low number of participants, the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent resignation of head coach Erin Hall.
Hall had been the Voyageurs coach since the 2017-18 season, and she said her resignation was out of necessity for herself and her family.
"Winter is extremely busy in our home," she said. "We kept five different hockey schedules last season. It was a lot for everyone to handle. I felt it was necessary for me to make some choices and so I did."
Hall said she was made aware of the decision before the press release was sent out, and she felt the decision made was the right one.
"I believe the school made the best decision they could considering all the internal and external factors," she said. "I was made aware of the decision that was made before the press release so that I could contact new recruits and returning athletes to inform them of the news prior to the press release."
While she hoped it wouldn't have had to come to this, Hall acknowledged all the circumstances which led to the school's decision.
"I understand the challenges that the program has faced and how much more difficult things have become with COVID and everything else," she said.
While the program will be shuttered for the foreseeable future, Hall is holding out hope that the Voyageurs will see the ice again.
"I do believe the program could make an appearance in the future," she said. "There certainly are enough women’s hockey players in this day and age."