Four members of two Rainy River Community College athletic teams were named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference's Elite Team Monday.
According to the MCAC website, the award honors student-athletes "who combined outstanding academic and athletic performance through the 2020-2021 season. Honorees must have earned MCAC All-Academic as well as All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region and/or All-American honors."
The students named were:
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. (baseball)
- Mateo Sierras (baseball)
- Jazlyn Arreola (softball)
- Mariah Leahy (softball)