Four members of two Rainy River Community College athletic teams were named to the Minnesota College Athletic Conference's Elite Team Monday.

According to the MCAC website, the award honors student-athletes "who combined outstanding academic and athletic performance through the 2020-2021 season. Honorees must have earned MCAC All-Academic as well as All-Division, All-Conference, All-Region and/or All-American honors."

The students named were:

  • John Michael Gonzalez Jr. (baseball)
  • Mateo Sierras (baseball)
  • Jazlyn Arreola (softball)
  • Mariah Leahy (softball)

