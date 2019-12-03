Kaitlyn Stavish

Kaitlyn Stavish (left) signs her letter of intent alongside Voyageur volleyball head coach Mel Millerbernd.

Falls High School senior Kaitlyn Stavish signed her letter of intent to play volleyball for Rainy River Community College Nov. 27.

Stavish will start her tenure with the Voyageurs and under head coach Mel Millerbernd starting with the 2020 season.

