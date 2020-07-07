In a press release issued Monday, the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of many fall sport seasons for the 2020-21 academic year, including Voyageur volleyball.
The only fall sport seasons the MCAC will be going forward with are golf and clay target shooting. Sports that can easily follow guidelines put forward by the Center of Disease Control.
All organized physical activities for winter and spring sports, such as basketball, baseball and softball, are also prohibited during the fall season.
In the press release, the MCAC said the potential for spring seasons for these sports will be discussed in the future.