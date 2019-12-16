The Rainy River Community College men's and women's basketball teams hosted the Lake Superior Icehawks Saturday afternoon.
The women's team fell to the visitors 60-57 while the men prevailed 86-76.
12/13 vs. Gogebic
The teams hosted the Gogebic Samsons the previous day. The results were the same as Saturday, with the women losing 74-61 and the men winning 105-76.
Women's game
Top scorers were:
- Arcadya Conway - 17 points (7 field goals and 3 free throws)
- Adesenna Anderson - 12 points (5 field goals, 1 three pointer and 1 free throw)
- Shanughnessy Bennett - 9 points (3 free throws, 2 field goals and 2 three pointers)
Saturday's women's game started with both teams at an even pace, but the Voyageurs stayed one possession ahead of their opponents on the scoreboard.
However, the Icehawks got a lot of points off of offensive rebounds, keeping them in the game.
The Voyageurs went into halftime with an 11-point lead thanks to key rebounds in the second quarter.
Both teams opened the second path struggling to get points on the board, with only two points being scored in the first four minutes.
After struggling behind the arch in the first half, the Icehawks found success on the three-point line in the second to cut heavily into the Voyageur lead.
This success was what ultimately pushed the Icehawks past the home team in the closing minutes of the game.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said the Voyageurs lacked key fundamentals in the loss.
"We missed layups, we missed free throws and our passing was really deficient," he said. "It's something we need to improve our skills on, but more importantly we need to improve our commitment to it."
Men's game
Top scorers were:
- Shaquoy Ferrol - 34 points (11 field goals, 7 free throws and 5 three pointers)
- Trey Winkler - 20 points (8 field goals and 4 three pointers)
- TJ O'Connor - 12 points (4 field goals, 2 three pointers and 2 free throws)
The game started with both teams neck-and-neck in the beginning, but the Voyageurs pulled ahead thanks to three-point shots made by sophomore Trey Winkler.
The biggest problem the Voyageurs faced throughout their game was rebounding, something head coach Bill Engel said has been an issue the entire season.
"We just have not rebounded the ball well all year," he said. "We're going to have to get tougher and make that a priority."
Despite the problems on rebounding, the Voyageurs began pulling away in the second half by hitting some key shots, along with with going a perfect 13-13 on the free throw line.
"We were gritty and hung around when we could have let the game go south on us," Engel said. "We had guys step up and just kept playing."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the court starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday when they host the Hibbing Cardinals.