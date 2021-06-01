The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced 10 former Voyageurs will be entering the MCAC Hall of Fame Monday.
The people receiving the honors are:
- Dan Huntley - men's hockey coach, 1994-1999
- Erin Aker - volleyball and women's basketball, 2002-2003
- Freya Peterson Dick - volleyball, 2001-2002
- Jasmine Draper - volleyball, 2014-2015
- Autumn Raeker Nelson - women's basketball and volleyball, 1993-1995
- Rachel Olsonawski - women's basketball, 1993-1995
- Steph Tangen Ruegemer - volleyball and women's basketball, 1997-1999
- Carlea Staehnke - volleyball and women's basketball, 2003-2004
- Katie Carlson Uttke - volleyball and women's basketball, 2000-2002
- Lisa Klemetsen Wicklund - volleyball, 1995-1996