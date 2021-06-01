Rainy River Logo

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced 10 former Voyageurs will be entering the MCAC Hall of Fame Monday.

The people receiving the honors are:

  • Dan Huntley - men's hockey coach, 1994-1999
  • Erin Aker - volleyball and women's basketball, 2002-2003
  • Freya Peterson Dick - volleyball, 2001-2002
  • Jasmine Draper - volleyball, 2014-2015
  • Autumn Raeker Nelson - women's basketball and volleyball, 1993-1995
  • Rachel Olsonawski - women's basketball, 1993-1995
  • Steph Tangen Ruegemer - volleyball and women's basketball, 1997-1999
  • Carlea Staehnke - volleyball and women's basketball, 2003-2004
  • Katie Carlson Uttke - volleyball and women's basketball, 2000-2002
  • Lisa Klemetsen Wicklund - volleyball, 1995-1996

Tags