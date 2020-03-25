Along with the baseball team, the Rainy River Community College softball team ended its 2020 season with only a handful of games played.
The Voyageurs were in the midst of a trip to Titusville, Fla. when the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) made the announcement to suspend the spring sport seasons, but were back in International Falls when the seasons were canceled outright a few days later.
Finishing the season with a 4-4 record, head coach Dieter Humbert said the reaction from his players was simply "extreme disappointment and sadness."
Humbert said he had a suspicion that the season would be canceled.
"When I saw NCAA Division I cancel their seasons I knew we would be following suit soon after," he said.
Although the NJCAA is granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of this cancellation, Humbert said he doesn't expect many players returning for next spring.
"At this point, I am planning on only three to five players returning," he said. "I may have one sophomore return, but the others will be graduating and moving on as well as some who would have been freshmen this year."
Humbert went on to say he had high expectations for this season, and those expectations won't change for next year.
"We had extremely high expectations, including winning the division and region and going to Nationals," he said. "Our expectations for next season are the same each year. Be model students personally, academically and athletically. Win the MCAC Northern Division and Region 13B and go to Nationals and compete."