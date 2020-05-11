Among its newest signees, the Rainy River Community College women's basketball team will be gaining three former high school teammates.
B'Jne Arvie, Marlandria Hebert and Keshaunia Winbush are graduates of West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas.
Head coach Dieter Humbert said having players that are already used to playing with each other can be a huge strength to the team.
"They know how to play together and how to handle each other as well. It can be a real asset to us," he said. "These three kids could have gone their separate ways at bigger schools, but they decided to stick together to play for us."