Two former Falls High School baseball players will continue their careers in Borderland.
Blaine Humbert and Simon Palm signed their letters of intent Tuesday to play baseball for the Rainy River Community College Voyageurs.
Humbert was the Broncos' ace pitcher during the 2019 season, netting 37 strikeouts. He got a further 67 strikeouts during the legion baseball season.
Palm had 15 runs and 14 RBI in his final year with the Broncos, along with two home runs. He added on to that with a further eight runs and 11 RBI during legion baseball.
The Voyageurs will start their 2019 fall-ball season with their annual alumni game at 12 p.m. Sept. 29.