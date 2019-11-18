Two players from the Rainy River Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams were named North Division Players of the Week by the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Nov. 12.
TyKayla DeGrate hauled in 22 rebounds in one of three Voyageur contests this past week and 19 in another. DeGrate had 54 boards total across three games.
Shaquoy Ferrol went for 40 points in the Voyaguers opening contest of the season, as well as notching five assists and nine rebounds in a loss to United Tribes. Ferrol followed up with a 27 point, 12 rebound effort in a Voyageur win over Bismarck State.