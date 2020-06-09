Rainy River Logo

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced its 2020 Spring All-Academic Team Friday.

Rainy River Community College had 19 athletes over three sports named to the list.

The athletes named were:

  • Eugene Barnes III (men's basketball)
  • Trey Winkler (men's basketball)
  • Esteban Ruelas (baseball)
  • William Bess (baseball)
  • Brandon Renick (baseball)
  • Jesus Carmona (baseball)
  • Emilio Gonzalez (baseball)
  • Kenneth Markel (baseball)
  • Aaron Folsom (baseball)
  • Tucker Hauschen (baseball)
  • William Laabs (baseball)
  • Casey Meyers (softball)
  • Kora Martin (softball)
  • Maddison Lehto (softball)
  • Mariah Leahy (softball)
  • Marissa Kerry (softball)
  • Teah Goulet (softball)
  • Chance Duda (softball)
  • Emily LeMasurier (softball)

