The Minnesota College Athletic Conference announced its 2020 Spring All-Academic Team Friday.
Rainy River Community College had 19 athletes over three sports named to the list.
The athletes named were:
- Eugene Barnes III (men's basketball)
- Trey Winkler (men's basketball)
- Esteban Ruelas (baseball)
- William Bess (baseball)
- Brandon Renick (baseball)
- Jesus Carmona (baseball)
- Emilio Gonzalez (baseball)
- Kenneth Markel (baseball)
- Aaron Folsom (baseball)
- Tucker Hauschen (baseball)
- William Laabs (baseball)
- Casey Meyers (softball)
- Kora Martin (softball)
- Maddison Lehto (softball)
- Mariah Leahy (softball)
- Marissa Kerry (softball)
- Teah Goulet (softball)
- Chance Duda (softball)
- Emily LeMasurier (softball)