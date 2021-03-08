After their 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rainy River Community College baseball team started its 2021 campaign early Sunday morning with a pair of games against the Vermilion Ironmen at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
2021 roster
Sophomores
Tucker Hauschen and John Hudson
Freshmen
Bryan Velasco, Kenyata Diamond, Carter Olson, John Michael Gonzalez Jr., Blaine Humbert, Jake Ouweneel, Esteban Ruelas, Brandon Renick, Julian De Alva, Jean Carlos Rivera, Adrian De La Rosa, Orlando Rodriguez, Jesse Huerta Jr., Antonio Garcia, Mateo Sierras, Elyjah Wahlstrom, Emilio Gonzalez and Erik De Jesus
Player comments
Before their trip to the Twin Cities, a few players stopped to talk with The Journal before their practice Friday.
Infielder and pitcher Brandon Renick said he was excited to get back out onto the field.
"Its been over a year, so I'm just excited to get out there again," he said.
Renick's sentiment was echoed by pitcher Stevie Ruelas.
"I'm ready to be back out there with my friends and I'm ready to compete as a whole team again," he said.
Pitcher Emilio Gonzalez said how different it was to not play baseball through the spring last year.
"You went from having practice every day like normal to not even being able to practice in the park," he said. "It was a little hard getting back into the swing of things, but things are starting to feel like normal again."
03/07 vs. Vermilion
With first pitch kicking off at midnight Sunday, the Voyageurs' season got underway at US Bank Stadium.
The Voyageurs ended game one against the Ironmen with a 5-2 loss, with both runs being scored by John Michael Gonzalez Jr.
Game two ended up being a high-scoring affair, with the Voyageurs falling 11-10.
Runs were scored by Brandon Renick (2), Julian De Alva (1), John Michael Gonzalez Jr. (1), Antonio Garcia (1), Carter Olson (1), Kenyata Diamond (1) and Adrian De La Rosa (3).
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 10 a.m. March 19 when they travel back to US Bank Stadium for a pair of games against the Rochester Yellowjackets.