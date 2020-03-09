The Rainy River Community College baseball team lost its first two games in Tucson, Ariz. Sunday.
First, the Voyageurs fell 6-1 to the Miles Pioneers.
Scoring the run and RBI were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
- Charles Stewart - 1 RBI
Next, the Voyageurs were defeated 16-3 by their conference foe, the Central Lakes Raiders.
Scoring the runs and RBI's were:
- Alfonso Pesqueira - 1 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs
- John Hudson - 1 RBI
- Kenny Markel - 1 run
The Voyageurs were also in action Monday evening when they played a pair of games against the Douglas Royals and the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
The Voyageurs will be back on the field in Tucson starting at 12 p.m. Thursday when they play a double header against the Williston State Tetons.