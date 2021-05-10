The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 2-2 in a four-game homestand against the Anoka-Ramsey Golden Rams Saturday and Sunday.
The Voyageurs lost both games in Saturday's doubleheader by scores of 15-13 and 10-5, then won Sunday's doubleheader 5-4 and 12-3.
Saturday game one
Losing pitcher was John Michael Gonzalez, who scored three strikeouts in two innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs and 1 RBI
- Carter Olson - 1 run
- John Michael Gonzalez - 3 runs, 4 RBI and 1 grand slam
- Mateo Sierras - 2 runs
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run, 5 RBI and 1 home run
- John Hudson - 1 RBI
- Adrian De La Rosa - 1 run
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run
- Tucker Hauschen - 2 runs
The Golden Rams started game one by getting three hits from their first four batters, resulting in one run.
The Voyageurs responded in the bottom of the first inning stole home after a wild pitch to tie the game up.
The home team took the lead in the same inning when Jean Carlos Rivera hit a three-run home run to put the Voyageurs up 4-1.
They added onto their lead in the second inning when Renick and John Michael Gonzalez came home off of a Rivera single.
The Golden Rams cut into the Voyageur lead with a two-run homer of their own in the third inning. They then proceeded to score four runs in the fourth to take the lead back.
An additional four visitor runs put the Voyageurs at a 11-6 disadvantage, but the offense got a shot in the arm when Gonzalez hit a grand slam, making it a one-run ballgame.
John Hudson followed that up with a single to bring home Mateo Sierras to tie the game once more.
With the game forced into extra innings, the Golden Rams scored three runs in the eighth, while the Voyageurs were only able to put one more run up.
Saturday game two
Losing pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez, who recorded six strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
- Carter Olson - 1 run
- John Michael Gonzalez - 1 RBI
- Mateo Sierras - 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 1 RBI and 1 home run
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 run
After the Golden Rams got three runs at the top of the second, Rivera capitalized on a visitor error to get the Voyageurs on the board.
The game was tied in the third inning when Sierras singled to bring home Tucker Hauschen and Carter Olson.
However, the Golden Rams hit another two-run homer to take the lead back, along with a three-run shot in the sixth inning.
Although the Voyageurs were able to get a couple more runs, including a solo home run by Kenyata Diamond, they were unable to tie the game once more.
Sunday's doubleheader
Game one Sunday was deadlocked heading into the final inning, when Hudson hit a walk-off single to give his team the win.
Game two was the most lopsided of the four, with the Voyageurs quickly jumping out to a lead, including Gonzalez, Rivera and Diamond hitting home runs in the third inning.
Player comments
John Hudson said it felt good to get two wins after the Saturday the Voyageurs had.
"We had a rough Saturday," he said. "We talked with coach about how we played and how we weren't really into it. So we went back to the dorms and came together and got our heads screwed on straight."
Hudson said the plan moving forward for he and his teammates to have the same attitude in the rest of their ballgames.
"You need to keep that same mentality," he said.
Up next
With the Voyageurs winning the MCAC North Division, they are seeded No. 5 in the Region XIII Tournament in St. Cloud. They will play the Rochester Yellowjackets at 1 p.m. Friday.