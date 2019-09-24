The Rainy River Community College baseball team hosted the Vermilion Ironmen in a fall ball scrimmage Monday afternoon.
Though official score wasn’t kept during the event, the scrimmage allowed both teams to integrate their newest players and see how they meshed with the returning sophomores.
Head coach Josh Koenig said he saw some improvements from scrimmages the previous week, but there are still some things for the Voyageurs to work on.
“Last week, when we were at Mesabi (Range), we were a bit flat and nervous but I think we got that off our chest today,” he said. “There were a few things I say that we still need to work on but overall I’m happy with how we were checked-in mentally and focused.”
The 2019-20 Voyageurs squad includes three players from Borderland: Simon Palm and Blaine Humbert from Falls High School and Logan Maish from Littlefork-Big Falls High School.
“It’s always nice having local kids who are invested in our program,” Koenig said. “For Blaine and Simon, I’ve been coaching them since tee-ball. So to see them develop as players throughout the years is really special for me.”
The Voyageurs will hold their annual alumni games at 12 p.m. Sunday.