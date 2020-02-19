2020 roster
Sophomores
Kenny Markel, Jesse Carmona, Kediel Pizarro, Aaron Folsom, Tyler Gray, William Laabs, Alfonso Pesqueira, William Bess, Tucker Hauschen, Bryce Reddish, John Hudson and Matt Strizich
Freshmen
Kenyata Diamond, Esteban Ruelas, Brandon Renick, Jean Carlos Rivera, Victor Cerise, Santos Rodriguez, Rafael Sanchez, Elyjah Wahlstrom, Emilio Gonzalez and Charles Stewart
Head coach
Josh Koenig (11th year as head coach)
Assistant coaches
Matt Buller and Riley Acra
Past season records
2019: 15-20
2018: 20-17
2017: 26-21
Quotes from the captains
- Jesse Carmona on the excitement heading into the season: I cannot wait. I've been waiting for this since we last played in the fall. Practicing on the field is a bit different than practicing in the gym, but I'm sure we'll do fine once we get out there.
- Alfonso Pesqueira on meeting Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo: What I took away was his approach at the plate. Like he's waiting for his pitch, and in his mind he feels he can break off of any pitcher he faces and I like that a lot. I plan on using that in my own game plan.
News and notes
- The Voyageurs' season opener will be at 10:30 today when they face the Dakota County Blue Knights at US Bank Stadium in a doubleheader.
- The Voyageurs' home opener will be at 1 p.m. April 19 when they host the Vermilion Ironmen in a doubleheader.
Rainy River Community College baseball schedule
Date - Opponent - Location - Time
Feb. 22 - Dakota County (DH) - Minneapolis - 10:30 p.m.
March 8 - Miles - Tucson, Ariz. - 2 p.m.
March 8 - Central Lakes - Tucson, Ariz. - 5 p.m.
March 9 - Douglas - Tucson, Ariz. - 5 p.m.
March 9 - Dakota Wesleyan JV - Tucson, Ariz. - 9:30 p.m.
March 12 - Williston State (DH) - Tucson, Ariz. - 12 p.m.
March 13 - Miles - Tucson, Ariz. - 11 a.m.
March 13 - Bethany Lutheran JV - Tucson, Ariz. - 2 p.m.
March 21 - Bay College (DH) - TBD - 1 p.m.
March 22 - Bay College (DH) - TBD - 1 p.m.
March 28 - Minnesota West - Worthington - 10 a.m.
March 28 - Ridgewater - Worthington - 12 p.m.
March 29 - Minnesota West - Worthington - 10 a.m.
March 29 - Ridgewater - Worthington - 12 p.m.
April 4 - Western Technical (DH) - La Crosse, Wis. - 1 p.m.
April 5 - Western Technical (DH) - La Crosse, Wis. - 12 p.m.
April 10 - Itasca (DH) - Grand Rapids - 1 p.m.
April 11 - Minn. State-Fergus Falls (DH) - Fergus Falls - 1 p.m.
April 13 - Central Lakes (DH) - Brainerd - 1 p.m.
April 15 - Northland (DH) - Thief River Falls - 2 p.m.
April 18 - Vermilion (DH) - Ely - 1 p.m.
April 19 - Vermilion (DH) - Int'l Falls - 1 p.m.
April 22 - Central Lakes (DH) - Int'l Falls - 2 p.m.
April 25 - Hibbing (DH) - Hibbing - 1 p.m.
April 26 - Hibbing (DH) - Int'l Falls - 1 p.m.
April 29 - Minn. State-Fergus Falls (DH) - Int'l Falls - 2 p.m.
May 2 - Mesabi Range (DH) - Int'l Falls - 1 p.m.
May 3 - Mesabi Range (DH) - Virginia - 1 p.m.