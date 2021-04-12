The Rainy River Community College baseball team went 2-2 in a home series against the Mesabi Range Norsemen Saturday and Sunday.
In a pair of doubleheaders, the Voyageurs went 1-1 both days, winning game one and losing game two.
After the series, the Voyageur's record stands at 4-14.
Saturday game one
The Voyageurs won game one 4-3.
Winning pitcher was Esteban Ruelas, who scored six strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
- Mateo Sierras - 1 run
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 RBI
- John Hudson - 1 RBI
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 run
The two squads remained deadlocked through the first three innings of game one.
Kenyata Diamond broke the scoring drought with a double deep into center field, bringing home two of his teammates to give the Voyageurs the lead in the fourth inning.
However, the visitors responded at the top of the fifth, scoring three runs of their own to tie the game once more.
In the sixth inning, the Voyageurs pulled ahead once more when Julian de Alva doubled to help score the home team's fourth run, and they kept a hold of the lead in the final inning.
Saturday game two
The Voyageurs fell in game two 7-4.
Losing pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Julian de Alva - 1 run and 1 RBI
- John Michael Gonzalez Jr. - 1 run
- Mateo Sierras - 1 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run
- Carter Olson - 1 run
The Norsemen got the scoring started early in game two, getting four runs (including a homer) in the first inning.
The home team slowly started to make a comeback, with Matteo Sierras singling to bring home de Alva and a wild pitch bringing John Michael Gonzalez Jr. home in the first, and Diamond coming home on a wild throw in the second.
Ultimately, the Norsemen added three more runs in the sixth inning, which the Voyageurs were unable to recover from.
Sunday's doubleheader
While Sunday's doubleheader was supposed to take place on the road, the Norsemen not having a field to use in Virginia caused the two games to take place at Scheela Field with the Voyageurs as the away team.
Game one was a 19-14 comeback win for the Voyageurs.
After going down 10-1 in the first inning, the Voyageurs slowly chipped away at the Norsemen lead, scoring one run in each of the first four innings of the ballgame.
However, a home run by Adrian De La Rosa spurred a scoring streak which saw the 'road' team score nine total runs in the fifth inning to take the lead.
One more home run was scored by John Hudson to put the Voyageurs over the top. giving them the victory.
In game two, the Voyageurs couldn't find the same offensive output, while the Norsemen had little problem getting runs on the board.
The Voyageurs ultimately fell 13-3 in five innings.
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Itasca Vikings.