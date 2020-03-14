The Rainy River Community College baseball team got its first two wins of the 2020 season in Tucson, Ariz. Monday evening.
First, the Voyageurs notched a 10-6 victory against the Douglas Royals.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs, 4 RBI
- Aaron Folsom - 1 run, 1 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
- John Hudson - 1 run
- Kenny Markel - 1 run
- Matt Strizich - 1 run
- Rafael Sanchez - 2 runs
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs, 1 RBI
Next, the Broncos won 10-5 against the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger JV team.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 2 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 2 RBI
- Alfonso Pesqueira - 1 run, 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 2 runs, 1 RBI
- Kenny Markel - 1 run, 1 RBI
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI
- John Hudson - 1 run, 1 RBI
- William Bess - 1 run
- Aaron Folsom - 3 runs
The Voyageurs were back in action Thursday when they played a doubleheader against the Williston State Tetons, the results of which were unavailable at press time.
The Voyageurs will be back on the field starting at 1 p.m. today when they continue their Arizona campaign with a doubleheader against the Bay College Norse.