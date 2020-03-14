Rainy River Logo

The Rainy River Community College baseball team got its first two wins of the 2020 season in Tucson, Ariz. Monday evening.

First, the Voyageurs notched a 10-6 victory against the Douglas Royals.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs, 4 RBI
  • Aaron Folsom - 1 run, 1 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
  • John Hudson - 1 run
  • Kenny Markel - 1 run
  • Matt Strizich - 1 run
  • Rafael Sanchez - 2 runs
  • Brandon Renick - 2 runs, 1 RBI

Next, the Broncos won 10-5 against the Dakota Wesleyan Tiger JV team.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 2 RBI
  • Brandon Renick - 2 RBI
  • Alfonso Pesqueira - 1 run, 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 2 runs, 1 RBI
  • Kenny Markel - 1 run, 1 RBI
  • Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI
  • John Hudson - 1 run, 1 RBI
  • William Bess - 1 run
  • Aaron Folsom - 3 runs

The Voyageurs were back in action Thursday when they played a doubleheader against the Williston State Tetons, the results of which were unavailable at press time.

The Voyageurs will be back on the field starting at 1 p.m. today when they continue their Arizona campaign with a doubleheader against the Bay College Norse.

Tags

Recommended for you