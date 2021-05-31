the Rainy River Community College softball team traveled to Syracuse, N.Y. to compete in the NJCAA Tournament Thursday and Friday.
Given the no. 8 seed, the Voyageurs first went up against the top-seeded Rock Valley Golden Eagles Thursday. They lost 25-0 in five innings.
In the lower brackets Thursday, they faced the Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester Roadrunners, losing 9-3. Runs were scored by Marissa Kerry, Jordan Cobbe and Valerie Sandoval.
In their last game Friday, the Voyageurs fell 8-3 to the Suffolk Sharks. Runs were scored by Marissa Kerry, Jordon Cobbe and Chance Duda.