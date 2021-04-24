The Rainy River Community College softball team picked up a pair of victories against the Northland Pioneers Saturday afternoon.
The Voyageurs won game one 4-3 and game two 11-9.
Their record currently stands at .500 (9-9) and the Voyageurs remain undefeated in conference (6-0) with their eighth-consecutive win.
Game one
The Voyageurs got the scoring started in the third inning, when Jazlyn Arreloa singled to bring Marissa Kerry home.
After the Pioneers tied things up in the fifth, the visiting team took the lead by adding two more runs in the next inning.
However, their lead would not last long, as Mariah Leahy hit a two-run home run to tie things up once more.
The Voyageurs got the win in the bottom of the seventh when Arreola doubled to bring home Kerry.
Game two
The scoring got started early in game two when Arreloa once again batted Kerry home.
The scoring in the first inning continued for the Voyageurs when Maddison Lehto stole home and when Arreola herself touched home after a Leahy single.
The home team scored its second homer of the day in the second inning when Kerry hit the ball just to the right of left field's foul pole to give her team a 4-0 lead.
After the Pioneers scored one run at the top of the third, the Voyageurs got their run back when Leahy got Taylor Sears home with a single.
Leahy also contributed to the score in the fifth inning by batting home Kaydin Bruner.
Down 6-1 in the sixth, the Pioneers gave the home team a scare by scoring four runs to cut the Voyageur lead to one.
However, the Voyageurs adjusted by going on a five-run scoring run of their own, including Chance Duda hitting a three-run homer into center-left field.
Despite the Pioneers getting four additional runs in the final inning, it was not enough to propel them past the Voyageurs.
Coach's comments
Head coach Dieter Humbert said it's exciting for his team to be on such a hot streak.
"We just find ways to win," he said. "Big hits, big defensive plays and our pitchers have been competing well."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when they host the Mesabi Range Norse.