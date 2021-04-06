The Rainy River Community College softball team scored a big 33-2 victory in Rochester over the Riverland Blue Devils Saturday.
Winning pitcher was Marissa Kerry, who notched four strikeouts in five innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Marissa Kerry - 4 runs, 3 RBI
- Maddison Lehto - 2 runs, 5 RBI
- Valarie Sandoval - 4 runs, 5 RBI
- Taylor Sears - 4 runs, 3 RBI
- Chance Duda - 3 runs, 3 RBI
- Jordan Cobbe - 4 runs, 3 RBI
- Jazzlyn Arreola - 4 runs, 5 RBI
- Mariah Leahy - 4 runs, 2 RBI
- Brooke Candela - 4 runs, 4 RBI
The Voyageurs will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Mesabi Range Norse.