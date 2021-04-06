Rainy River Logo

The Rainy River Community College softball team scored a big 33-2 victory in Rochester over the Riverland Blue Devils Saturday.

Winning pitcher was Marissa Kerry, who notched four strikeouts in five innings pitched.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Marissa Kerry - 4 runs, 3 RBI
  • Maddison Lehto - 2 runs, 5 RBI
  • Valarie Sandoval - 4 runs, 5 RBI
  • Taylor Sears - 4 runs, 3 RBI
  • Chance Duda - 3 runs, 3 RBI
  • Jordan Cobbe - 4 runs, 3 RBI
  • Jazzlyn Arreola - 4 runs, 5 RBI
  • Mariah Leahy - 4 runs, 2 RBI
  • Brooke Candela - 4 runs, 4 RBI

The Voyageurs will be back in action at 3 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to face the Mesabi Range Norse.

