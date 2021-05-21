The Rainy River Community College softball team clinched the Region XII B Championship on their home field after winning a pair of games against conference foes Northland and Central Lakes Thursday and Friday.
05/20 vs. Northland
First, the Voyageurs took on the Northland Pioneers, winning 6-1.
Winning pitcher was Mariah Leahy, who scored three strikeouts in seven innings pitched.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Marissa Kerry (1 run and 5 RBI)
- Taylor Sears (1 run)
- Jordan Cobbe (2 runs)
- Chance Duda (1 run)
- Glorie Romine (1 run and 1 RBI)
The Voyageurs scored two runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings to take their first game of the tournament.
05/21 vs. Central Lakes
The Voyageurs moved on to face the Central Lakes Raiders in the championship series.
As the only undefeated team in the tournament, the Voyageurs only needed to win one game while the Raiders needed to win two.
The Voyageurs got that win by a score of 9-6.
Winning pitcher was Mariah Leahy and the save was made by Marissa Kerry.
The Voyageurs got the scoring started early in Friday's game, with Borderland native Taylor Sears getting a two-run home run at the bottom of the first inning.
However, the Raiders quickly responded in the second, netting a three-run shot of their own to take the lead.
The first couple of innings proved to be a back-and-forth affair, as the Voyageurs got two runs off of singles hit by Marissa Kerry and Maddison Lehto in the bottom of the second.
The home team added onto their lead in the third and fourth innings, including Sears (for the second time), Jordan Cobbe and Jazlyn Arreola hitting home runs to put the Voyageurs up 9-2.
Defensively, the Voyageurs showed out in the middle innings, putting the Raiders three up-three down in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
However, the Raiders refused to go away, scoring a two-run homer in the sixth and getting a runner home in the seventh with no outs.
Facing a bases loaded situation, the Voyageurs got a big double play to suddenly put the Raiders one out away from losing the game.
That final out came when Lehto caught a pop-fly ball, getting the Voyageurs the championship.
Player comments
Sears was named Tournament MVP, but she said she couldn't have gotten this achievement without her teammates.
"I couldn't have done it without my team," she said. "It's not just me, it's all of us."
Sears said this team has done a great job motivating each other throughout the 2021 season.
"If someone gets down on themselves, the rest of us pick them up," she said. "If someone messes up we come back and tell them what they're doing wrong and we help them fix it. It's all about having a positive attitude."
Looking ahead to nationals, Sears said she and her team are just happy to have made it, but they're also looking to win.
"Anything that happens is just icing on the cake, but we're definitely going to compete," she said. "We're not going to mess around. We want to win."
Up next
The Voyageurs will travel to Syracuse, N.Y. to compete in the NJCAA Tournament starting next Thursday.