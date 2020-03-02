The Rainy River Community College men's and women's basketball teams' seasons came to an end when both Voyageur squads fell in the first round of their respective tournaments.
First, the Voyageur men fell 97-80 against the St. Cloud Tech Cyclones Friday in Coon Rapids.
Top scorers were:
- Trey Winkler - 19 points
- Isaiah Woodstock - 18 points
- TJ O'Connor - 15 points
Next, the Voyageur women were defeated 78-61 against the Hibbing Cardinals Saturday in Thief River Falls.
Point stats from this game were not available at press time.
The Voyageur women ended the 2019-20 season with a 17-10 record, while the men finished 15-13.