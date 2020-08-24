It will be a while before Voyageur volleyball takes the court again.
The Minnesota College Athletic Conference made the decision July 6 (and reaffirmed this decision July 21) to cancel the volleyball, football and soccer seasons due to COVID-19 concerns, with those sports being picked back up in fall 2021.
Looking to improve on their 4-19 season in 2019, Voyageur head coach Mel Millerbernd said her players were disappointed in the decision.
"The girls were very disappointed that our volleyball season was cancelled for 2020," she said. "Actually several of them decided to take a year off of college and return in fall 2021 so they can play volleyball then."
Millerbernd said she shared in her players' disappointment.
"I had some great recruits and returning athletes," she said. "I was looking forward to seeing what we could accomplish."
In regards to why the decision was made to cancel the season, difficulty of acquiring gym time with the other spring sports was a big factor.
"Scheduling the gym for games and practices with all of the other sports would have been difficult. Transportation would have also been difficult," Millerbernd said. "The main issue is a lot of young women at our level play more than one sport. It would have been tough for multi-sport athletes to practice and play both of their sports."
Millberbernd said they will focus on recruiting to make sure their 2021 campaign is a successful one.
The MCAC will make a decision regarding spring seasons for basketball, baseball and softball in October.