In a press release issued Wednesday morning, Rainy River Community College announced the discontinuation of the women's hockey program for the foreseeable future.
According to the press release, there were multiple factors in the decision, including the low number of players, COVID-19 concerns and the recent resignation of head coach Erin Hall.
RRCC Provost Dr. Roxanne Kelly said this decision was a difficult decision, but one that needed to be made.
"A decision like this is always difficult when students are negatively impacted and this is no exception," she said. "Our focus is on the students who were planning to play hockey. We will work closely with those students to determine what the best path is for them moving forward.”