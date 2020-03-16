Rainy River Logo

The Rainy River Community College baseball team lost its last two games in Tucson, Ariz. Thursday.

The games were a doubleheader against the Williston State Tetons.

In game one, the Voyageurs fell 13-3.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Brandon Renick - 1 run
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
  • Kenny Markel - 1 run
  • John Hudson - 1 run
  • Rafael Sanchez - 2 RBI

In game two, the Voyageurs lost 8-5.

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 1 RBI
  • Brandon Renick - 2 runs
  • Alfonso Pesqueira - 2 RBI
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
  • Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI
  • John Hudson - 1 run
  • Rafael Sanchez - 1 run

All future games for the Voyageurs are suspended until April 3 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Tags

Recommended for you