The Rainy River Community College baseball team lost its last two games in Tucson, Ariz. Thursday.
The games were a doubleheader against the Williston State Tetons.
In game one, the Voyageurs fell 13-3.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
- Kenny Markel - 1 run
- John Hudson - 1 run
- Rafael Sanchez - 2 RBI
In game two, the Voyageurs lost 8-5.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Kenyata Diamond - 1 run, 1 RBI
- Brandon Renick - 2 runs
- Alfonso Pesqueira - 2 RBI
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 RBI
- Tucker Hauschen - 1 RBI
- John Hudson - 1 run
- Rafael Sanchez - 1 run
All future games for the Voyageurs are suspended until April 3 due to COVID-19 concerns.