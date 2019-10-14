The Rainy River Community College volleyball team fell 3-2 (26-24, 20-25, 25-17, 14-25, 9-15) against the Hibbing Cardinals Saturday afternoon in the Voyageurs' last home game of the 2019 season.
The loss drops the Voyageurs' record to 3-17.
Stat highlights
- Mariah Leahy - 9 kills and 9 digs
- Chance Duda - 8 kills and 9 digs
- Teah Goulet - 16 digs
Game summary
The first set was a hotly-contested affair, complete with nine lead changes.
Just when the Voyageurs looked like they were going to close the set out, the Cardinals powered back to tie the set and force it into extra serves.
However, the Voyageurs scored two-straight points to take the first set 26-24.
The second set began the same way, with the Cardinals and Voyageurs trading points and leads, but it was the visiting team who pulled away thanks to a six-point streak.
Although the Voyageurs were able to get points of their own on the board, the Cardinals tied the game up 1-1.
Early in the third set, tied 7-7, the Voyageurs scores seven-consecutive points to take a commanding 14-7 lead. The home team eventually held off a surging Cardinal offense to take a 2-1 lead.
The fourth set saw the Voyageurs struggle on the offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals capitalized on this and went on an eight-point streak to force the game into a decisive fifth set.
In set five, the Cardinals quickly jumped to a 3-0 lead. The Voyageurs did get two points of their own to get the set within one point, but the visiting team went on two separate four-point runs to clinch the victory.
Head coach Mel Millerbernd said although the Voyageurs lost, she was proud of how her team didn't give up.
"This was the first five-set game we've had this season," she said. "I'm proud of how they hung in there and didn't give up."
Millerbernd also said she was happy with how the sophomores played in their final home game.
"We're really going to miss them," she said. "They've been a huge part of this team."
Up next
The Voyageurs were back on the court when they traveled to Brainerd to take on the Central Lakes Raiders, the results of which were unavailable at press time.