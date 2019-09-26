The Rainy River Community College volleyball team fell 3-0 (2-25, 17-25, 22-25) at home to the Central Lakes Raiders Wednesday evening.
The loss puts the Voyageurs' record at 3-13.
Stat highlights
- Chance Duda - 6 kills and 5 digs
- Kora Martin - 5 kills, 8 digs and 9 aces
- Teah Goulet - 8 digs and 3 kills
Game summary
In the first set, the Voyageurs could not get anything going on offense, leading the Raiders to roll to a 25-2 victory.
Head coach Mel Millerbernd said the biggest problem for her team in the first set was a lack of confidence against a good team in the Raiders.
"We made a few errors in the beginning and just lost total confidence," she said. "The Raiders are a big and tall team so I think they were a bit nervous, but in set two I think they realized they can hang with them."
After making adjustments, the Voyageurs had much better offensive output in the second set, but they still struggled in keeping up with the Raiders.
Multiple times throughout the set, the Voyageurs were one point away from tying the score, but the Raiders constantly kept them away with streaks of their own, leading to a 25-17 victory and putting the Voyageurs in a 2-0 hole.
At the beginning of the third set, it appeared to be the same as the first with the Raiders going on a 7-1 run.
However, the Voyageurs started clicking on offense once more, eventually tying the set and trading leads with the Raiders.
Ultimately it was the Raiders who came out on top, going on a streak to end the game 25-22.
Millerbernd said the biggest positive takeaway she got from the game was younger players stepping up and players showing confidence near the end.
"Felicity (Kelly) had a nice block and she served well and that's a big step," she said. "The team as a whole also played with more confidence."
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they travel to take on the Northland Pioneers.