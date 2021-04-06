Rainy River Logo

The Rainy River Community College baseball team fell in both games of a road doubleheader against the Central Lakes Raiders Monday.

The Voyageurs lost game one by a score of 9-1. 

Scoring the run and RBI were:

  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
  • Carter Olson - 1 RBI

Losing pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez who had three strikeouts in three innings pitched.

The Voyageurs faired better scoring-wise in game two, falling 6-5. 

Scoring runs and RBI's were:

  • Brandon Renick - 1 run
  • Julian de Alva - 1 run
  • Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 2 RBI
  • Mateo Sierras - 1 RBI
  • Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs
  • Orlando Rodriguez - 1 RBI

Losing pitcher was Mateo Sierras, who scored four strikeouts in six innings pitched.

The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host the Mesabi Range Norsemen in their first home games of the season.

