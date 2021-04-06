The Rainy River Community College baseball team fell in both games of a road doubleheader against the Central Lakes Raiders Monday.
The Voyageurs lost game one by a score of 9-1.
Scoring the run and RBI were:
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run
- Carter Olson - 1 RBI
Losing pitcher was Orlando Rodriguez who had three strikeouts in three innings pitched.
The Voyageurs faired better scoring-wise in game two, falling 6-5.
Scoring runs and RBI's were:
- Brandon Renick - 1 run
- Julian de Alva - 1 run
- Jean Carlos Rivera - 1 run and 2 RBI
- Mateo Sierras - 1 RBI
- Kenyata Diamond - 2 runs
- Orlando Rodriguez - 1 RBI
Losing pitcher was Mateo Sierras, who scored four strikeouts in six innings pitched.
The Voyageurs will be back on the field at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host the Mesabi Range Norsemen in their first home games of the season.