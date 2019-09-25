The Rainy River Community College volleyball team is 3-12 following a 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 22-25) loss to the Vermilion Ironwomen at home Saturday afternoon.
Stat highlights
- Teah Goulet - 22 digs and 1 kill
- Chance Duda - 13 kills
Game summary
After a 3-0 home victory over the Fond du Lac Thunder Friday evening, the Voyageurs were looking for their first winning streak of the season.
As set one progressed, the Ironwomen took the lead off the back of good blocking, but the Voyageurs began to creep back up the scoreboard after making plays of their own.
This comeback culminated in a five-point streak to tie the set 19-19.
The Voyageurs went on to win six of the last eight serves to win set one.
The two teams began set two trading points back and forth, complete with four lead changes.
However, it was the Ironwomen who took the set after scoring six-consecutive points.
In set three, it appeared things were going the Voyageurs' way after an 11-1 run, but the Ironwomen came back with a eight-point streak of their own, eventually taking the set and a 2-1 lead in the game.
The Ironwomen began set four with another point streak and although the Voyageurs attempted a comeback at the end of the set, the hole was too deep to climb out of.
Head coach Mel Millerbernd said momentum was not in the Voyageurs' favor during the game.
"Vermilion got a lot of momentum during the game, and when you lose momentum it's hard to get it back," she said. "We got ourselves too far down."
Millerbernd also said her young players need to build up confidence in order to succeed.
"We have a lot of freshmen this year and they need to just build up their confidence," she said.
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. tonight when they host the Central Lakes Raiders.