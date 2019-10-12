The Rainy River Community College volleyball team fell 3-0 (21-25, 15-25, 20-25) to the Itasca Vikings at home Wednesday evening.
The loss puts the Voyageurs’ record at 3-15.
Game summary
Set one started with both teams trading points, but the Voyageurs maintained a lead until the Vikings scored six-consecutive points.
While the Vikings started to pull away in the first set, the Voyageurs scored consistently enough to remain in contention, but ultimately it was the visiting team who took the set.
The beginning of the second set began with the Voyageurs taking a quick 3-0 lead, but the Vikings score three-straight themselves to tie the set up.
The Vikings won set two off the back of a 12-1 run, a hole which the Voyageurs could not climb out of.
When set three began, it appeared the Vikings were going to run away with it when they got an early 4-0 lead, but as the set progressed, the Voyageurs began to climb back up the scoreboard, at times being one point away from tying the set.
However, the Voyageurs were unable to get over that hump, leading the Vikings to complete the sweep.
Head coach Mel Millerbernd said the Voyageurs had trouble keeping their energy up during Wednesday’s game.
“We lacked a bit of energy or a bit of fire,” she said. “Had we been able to pull that out it would have been a different game.”
Moving into the final games of the season, Millerbernd said the Voyageurs should work on their serving.
“We’ve been in a slump for serving,” she said. “We need to make sure we continue to improve on that. We also need to play as a team. Communication is everything.”
Up next
The Voyageurs will be back on the court at noon today when they host the Hibbing Cardinals in their final home game of the season.